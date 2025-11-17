Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ATYR

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATYR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jones Trading cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 317,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $298,919.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,413,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,241.62. The trade was a 29.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

