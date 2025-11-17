Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 8,750 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FENI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2,065.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

