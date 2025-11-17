Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,041 Shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF $QWLD

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.65% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 115.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QWLD opened at $141.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.17. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

