Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 21,988 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,525,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. The trade was a 87.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

