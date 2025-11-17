Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 328.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BigBear.ai were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 36.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 2.1%

BBAI stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.42.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigBear.ai

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.