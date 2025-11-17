Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $901,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FV stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.08.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

