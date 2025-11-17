Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

