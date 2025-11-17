Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF $VRIG

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,067.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,527,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,139,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,815,000 after purchasing an additional 851,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,349,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 371,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 351,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 569,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 248,416 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRIG stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

