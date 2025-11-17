Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,448 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 512,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 598,875 shares of company stock worth $58,407,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

