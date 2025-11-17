The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $306,905,000. Amundi increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after buying an additional 944,731 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after buying an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,506. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

