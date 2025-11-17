The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. The trade was a 8.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $194.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.30.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

