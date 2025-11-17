Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,595,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 45,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $158.65. 159,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,712. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

