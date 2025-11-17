Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,882,000 after buying an additional 9,094,372 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,445,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,555,000 after buying an additional 2,462,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

