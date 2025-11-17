TerraClassicUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $38.50 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00016200 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00002376 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00002995 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000023 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 6,087,943,018 coins and its circulating supply is 5,554,306,306 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is www.terra-classic.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
