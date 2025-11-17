Telefonica SA $TEF Holdings Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 143.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,234 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonica by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 454,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 179,119 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 46.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 182,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Telefonica SA has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefonica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Telefonica had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefonica to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.20.

Telefonica Company Profile



Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

