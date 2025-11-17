Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Purchased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 82 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $500.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $419.00 and a fifty-two week high of $595.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

