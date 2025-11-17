TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 142.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:TEL opened at $237.14 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $250.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.