TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 565.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.58.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $237.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

