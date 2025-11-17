Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA Stake Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 500.0% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 888,602 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,419,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,200 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 3.0%

TSHA opened at $4.13 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 67.26% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,797.97. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

