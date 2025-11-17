TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Research cut TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of TATT stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $503.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.85.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TAT Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

