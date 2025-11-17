Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 9.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.9050. Approximately 453,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 557,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of research firms have commented on TH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $655.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.30 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Target Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Troy C. Schrenk sold 49,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $423,371.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,664.74. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $63,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,073.82. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock worth $593,931. 68.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 52.7% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 44.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

