Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $82,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 113,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.