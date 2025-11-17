Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4,780.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 120.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $389.83 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $562.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

