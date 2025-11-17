Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Takes $29.96 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.4%

ECL opened at $258.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

