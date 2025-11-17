Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 20,914 MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,048.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,373.01.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

