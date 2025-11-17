Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 201,632 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4,634.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $75,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 716,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,644,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE HD opened at $362.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

