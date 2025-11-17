Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 196,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,816,000. Spotify Technology comprises 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,574,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,012,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,559,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,855,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $634.57 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $443.21 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $679.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.