Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $174.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $414.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $156.90.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

