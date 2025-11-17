Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $36.15 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3,351.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 23.6% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, ANB Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 25.6% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 4,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $243.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.91, for a total transaction of $548,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,351,282.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,071. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

