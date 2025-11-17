Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 3,121,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2,711.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,236,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $308,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,069,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

