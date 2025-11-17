Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires Shares of 92,703 Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 92,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,675,000. Booking comprises approximately 2.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $5,048.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,261.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,417.51.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

