Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires New Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,514,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.00.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $493.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 27.93%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
