Sykon Capital LLC Sells 25,750 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF $PCEF

Sykon Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,750 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 620.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 184.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $855.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $20.25.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

