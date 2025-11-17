Sykon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 321,497 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,370,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after buying an additional 773,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

