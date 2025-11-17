Sykon Capital LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates $FDRR

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $59.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

