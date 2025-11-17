Sykon Capital LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Sykon Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at $189,558,000. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.82.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $537.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of -451.72, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

