Sykon Capital LLC Invests $5.46 Million in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF $BWX

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sykon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 19,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,753,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,071 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,542,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,718,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 544.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 369,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 312,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX opened at $22.60 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

