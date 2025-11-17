Sykon Capital LLC Invests $2.36 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $64.36.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

