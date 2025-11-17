Sykon Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sykon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sykon Capital LLC owned 0.81% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $50.09.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

