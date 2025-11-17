Sykon Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF $IDLV

Sykon Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Sykon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $33.76 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.54.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.