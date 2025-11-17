Sykon Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.8% in the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $252.61 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.01 and a 12-month high of $366.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna set a $350.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

