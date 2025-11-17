SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

SuperCom Stock Performance

SuperCom stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.19. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. SuperCom had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom during the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

