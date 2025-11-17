Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,625,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750,768 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $312,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 331,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

SLF stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts cut Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

