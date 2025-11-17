Summitry LLC Raises Position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,579,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,951,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,334,000 after buying an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,953,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,659 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.3%

BHP Group stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.