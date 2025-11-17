Summitry LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 95.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $1,006,001.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,080. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.14 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

