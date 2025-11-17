Summitry LLC Buys New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,813,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,244,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $201.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $121.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

