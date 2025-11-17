Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 9,036 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.7430.

SUBCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Subsea 7 from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

