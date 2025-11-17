Stifel Canada Comments on Zedcor’s FY2026 Earnings (CVE:ZDC)

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zedcor in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZDC. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Shares of CVE:ZDC opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$658.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.48. Zedcor has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$7.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,744,905 shares in the company, valued at C$17,155,656.25. This represents a 26.70% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,501,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,385,530. 30.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zedcor Company Profile

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

