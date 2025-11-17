StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 70,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $4,323,509.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,896.46. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,806 shares of company stock worth $10,677,614. 16.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 127.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 332.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.36.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.00%.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

