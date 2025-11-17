Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

