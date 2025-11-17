Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.
STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Stantec Trading Up 1.2%
Stantec stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Stantec has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $114.51.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
